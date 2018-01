PHOENIX - A woman has been detained after a condo fire early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, crews from Phoenix and Glendale were called to fight a blaze that involved a single unit of the complex near 35th and Glendale avenues.

The person who lives in the burning residence has been identified as a person of interest in the fire.

Investigators are currently on scene working to determine exactly what started the blaze and whether the woman is in fact responsible.

Two other units were evacuated but will be allowed to return again on Tuesday morning.