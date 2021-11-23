Phx PD seeing increase in off-road vehicles racing on Valley streets

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says they are getting more calls from concerned community members about an increase in illegal off-road vehicles riding on Valley streets.

Over the weekend, police got several calls about off-road vehicles going up and down Osborn Road after it got dark.

Authorities tell us that they are aware that there was a vigil Sunday night for a man who died on an ATV after he was hit by an alleged intoxicated driver.

A spokesperson for the department says they received several calls about people who were illegally riding on the roadways while doing wheelies and donuts on the main stretch of road.

“It used to be once in a while, but now it’s getting nightly,” said Martha Sadongei, who lives nearby.

Sadongei says she has called the non-emergency police line about the loud riders and said she will continue to do so until something is done about it.

The department added that the Street Racing Enforcement Taskforce has been looking into off-road vehicle racing complaints, along with the traditional street racing calls.

However, ABC15 is told that enforcement is difficult, “if we try to make that stop, and that person is putting themselves or other people in danger, that’s going to play into our decisions to whether we try and stop them or not,” said Sgt. Ann Justus, with Phoenix Police Department.