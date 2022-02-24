Mesa police ramping up patrols to catch drivers using cell phones behind the wheel

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are ramping up patrols to catch drivers using their phones behind the wheel.

The department announced Wednesday they would be increasing patrols near US 60 and Val Vista Drive starting on Thursday.

Officers will be looking for those who are violating the hands-free cell phone law.

“Drivers are not allowed to hold a cell phone while driving. This includes talking, texting, or using an app on your cell phone,” Mesa police said in a social media post.

A driver caught using their phone faces up to a $150 fine for the first offense.

The ban took effect in April 2019, but a provision barred any fines until Jan. 1, 2021.

Arizona was one of the last states in the nation without a cellphone ban until lawmakers were able to pass it after years of trying.