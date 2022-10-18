'Toys R' Us' pop-ups to appear at select Macy's stores for holiday shopping season

The new owners of the once-popular kids entertainment retail chain Toys R' Us are trying something new to keep the troubled brand in operation.

Toys R' Us pop-up locations will be featured in select Macy's stores around the U.S. this holiday shopping season.

WHP Global, the latest owner of Toys R' Us, announced a partnership with Macy's in the summer of 2021.

The locations will take up anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet at select Macy's locations, and the company plans to launch 451 pop-up operations.

A larger reopening for the locations was held on Oct. 15. The pop-ups will be featured in Macy's locations, including the company's flagship location in Herald Square in New York City.

The only places, so far, that won't feature the pop-ups are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Wyoming, and Nebraska, Fox Business reported.

Atlanta, Honolulu, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, and Miami will have the largest locations, according to reports.

Pop-up locations will feature colorful features and hands-on demonstration tables.