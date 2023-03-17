'The Wire,' 'John Wick' actor Lance Reddick dead at 60

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his role in the HBO series "The Wire" and in films like the "John Wick" franchise, died "suddenly" of "natural causes" on Friday morning, his publicist confirmed.

Reddick's other credits include parts in "Bosch" and "Resident Evil" on Netflix.

Variety and TMZ reported that the actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home.

The upcoming installment of "John Wick," titled "Chapter 4," is scheduled to release in theaters at the end of March.

In it, Reddick plays the role of a concierge named "Charon" who works with Keanu Reeve's character.

Reddick's first major role was in 2000 for HBO's popular prison drama "Oz," where he played a detective named "Johnny Basil."

His representatives confirm that he leaves behind his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

