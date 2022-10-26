Watch Now
Ruther Bader Ginsburg to be featured on postage stamp

(U.S. Postal Service via AP)
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The U.S. Postal Service is honoring her as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year, seen in this rendering released by the agency on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
The United States Postal Service revealed the new postage stamps that will be released in 2023.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is among those who will be honored.

Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court from 1993 until she died in 2020.

"After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice and an icon of American culture," the USPS said.

The stamp features an oil painting of Ginsburg in her black judicial robe and white collar.

The USPS is also honoring other historical individuals with stamps in 2023. They include author Toni Morrison, Chief Standing Bear, and Ernest J. Gaines.

