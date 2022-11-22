Officials: Law enforcement investigating quadruple homicide in Oklahoma

HENNESSEY, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating after four people were found dead after a reported hostage situation in Hennessey.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in a news release Monday they were contacted by the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the homicide.

According to the OSBI, deputies found the four victims after they received a call about a hostage situation at a residence.

The OSBI said one other person was injured and taken to a hospital.

"At this point, there is no suspect information available," OSBI said. "Law enforcement are investigating this case as a quadruple homicide. More information will be release[d] when it is available."

The OSBI did not release the identity of the victims, nor did they say how the victims were killed.