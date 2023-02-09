Watch Now
Minnesota congresswoman attacked in DC elevator

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2020, in Washington. Craig was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, her chief of staff said, but added that there was no evidence that the attack was politically motivated. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 16:25:44-05

Congresswoman Angie Craig was reportedly attacked in the elevator of her apartment building on Thursday morning.

Her chief of staff Nick Coe said the congresswoman defended herself and only suffered bruising.

The attacker fled the scene after the congresswoman called 911, according to Coe.

"There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,“ Coe said.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he was appalled by the "terrifying assault," but is grateful that Craig is recovering.

Senator Amy Klobuchar praised Craig's strength, noting that the congresswoman was at the Capitol after the attack for a meeting with members of Minnesota's congressional delegation.

"No one messes with Angie," Klobuchar tweeted.

Craig was elected to Congress in 2018. The Democrat represents Minnesota's 2nd congressional district.

