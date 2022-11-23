Millions of pounds of food are wasted on Thanksgiving. Here’s how you can help

Did you know Americans will waste about 305 million pounds of food this Thanksgiving? That’s according to information from food waste nonprofit ReFED.

ReFED calculated that this year, approximately $15 in food waste will be generated by each dinner for 10 people. Production of this wasted food generates greenhouse gas emissions equal to driving 169,000 cars for a full year.

But there are some ways you can reduce your waste, according to ReFED.

One is to plan ahead by calculating the food for each person. Another tip is to develop a strategy for your leftovers by making sure you have the proper containers. Finally, it’s helpful to clean out your freezer and make room for everything you're saving.

Remember, most leftovers can stay in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. These items should be refrigerated within two hours after being cooked in a container that’s airtight, according to the USDA. Composting your food scraps is also a better option than throwing it in the trash.

If you do happen to have any cans or unopened items you didn’t use, the USDA recommends donating to your local food bank.