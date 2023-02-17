Hate crimes being investigated following arrest in shootings of 2 Jewish men

There will be an increased police presence at Jewish places of worship and surrounding neighborhoods in Los Angles this weekend.

This follows the arrest of a person in connection to two separate shootings of two Jewish men in West Los Angeles. The shootings occurred on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, police said.

"We are aware that the case is being investigated as a hate crime and look forward to learning more about a possibly hate-driven motive," said Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police said officers worked with federal and regional partners to locate the suspect in Riverside County.

"Detectives recovered several items of evidence, to include a rifle and a handgun," the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

The shootings come at a time of immense fear for the Jewish community. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in the U.S. in 2021.