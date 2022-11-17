General public ticket sale for Taylor Swift's 2023 tour canceled

The general public may have to go to a secondary market to find tickets to "The Eras Tour."

The tickets were supposed to go on sale Friday. However, Ticketmaster announced on Thursday that the sale has been canceled.

It cited "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

This is just the latest disappointment for Swift fans searching for tickets.

Ticketmaster's website suffered massive outages during the presale for Swift’s tour earlier this week.

Fans reported difficulties with the ticket-buying process. Some reported waits of several hours, only for glitches preventing them from buying tickets.

Tuesday’s presale was only available to a limited number of fans who were given access codes through a program called “Verified Fan.”

"By requiring registrations, Verified Fan is designed to help manage high demand shows – identifying real humans and weeding out bots," Ticketmaster said in a statement explaining the week's circumstances.

Ticketmaster said more than 3.5 million people pre-registered for tickets, which is the largest in history. It added that 1.5 million people were

invited to purchase tickets.

Ticketmaster said it began having issues because of "the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes" going to the website when tickets went on sale. The company said its site got 3.5 billion total system requests, which is four times its previous peak.

Despite the problems, Ticketmaster said more than 2 million tickets for Taylor Swift's shows were sold on Nov. 15, a single-day record for any artist.

The company also notes that every ticket was purchased by someone with a "Verified Fan" code, which has limited sales on the secondary market.

Since announcing her 2023 tour, Swift added 25 shows due to demand. All of the shows are being played in large football stadiums.