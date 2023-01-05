Fewer Americans moved in 2022, but those who did tended to go south

Fewer Americans moved out of state in 2022 compared to previous years, but those who did tended to head to Sun Belt states, according to data from North American Moving Services.

The survey found that Illinois, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan tended to be the top outbound states. South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Florida saw more inbound traffic.

According to the data, Illinois had the highest percentage of people moving out for the fourth consecutive year. South Carolina topped the list for inbound traffic.

The top states for inbound and outbound traffic largely have not changed over the last five years.