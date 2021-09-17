Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen's death

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff's deputy has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.

A special prosecutor on Friday announced the felony charge against former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Sgt. Michael Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain.

According to the Associated Press, Davis shot Brittain outside an auto repair shop during a traffic stop on June 23 in Cabot, located 30 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Davis, white, was fired in July for not turning on his body camera until the shooting occurred.

The arrest affidavit says Davis told investigators he shot Brittain after the teen reached into the back of his truck and did not comply with commands to show his hands.

According to the court affidavit, the teen was shot once in the neck, the AP reported.

The arrest affidavit stated Brittain was holding a container, his family said was antifreeze.

Police did not find evidence of firearms in or near the truck.

Brittain was eulogized by the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for George Floyd's family.