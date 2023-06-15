Denver police say officer hit by a fire truck at the end of the Nuggets championship parade

DENVER, CO — A fire truck hit a Denver police officer near the end of the Nuggets championship parade through the city's downtown area.

The officer was taken to Denver Health. DPD tweeted, the officer is in serious but stable condition with a lower-leg injury.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Alert: A DPD officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the parade route at W. 13th Ave/Cherokee St. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the crash is under investigation. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/IIyD0xIBeF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 15, 2023

According to TMZ, several star players from the Nuggets appeared to be riding on the fire truck when the officer was hit, though police have not confirmed.