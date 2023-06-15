Watch Now
Denver police say officer hit by a fire truck at the end of the Nuggets championship parade

Officer is in serious but stable condition with a leg injury
A fire truck hit a Denver police officer near the end of the Nuggets championship parade. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 15, 2023
DENVER, CO — A fire truck hit a Denver police officer near the end of the Nuggets championship parade through the city's downtown area.

The officer was taken to Denver Health. DPD tweeted, the officer is in serious but stable condition with a lower-leg injury.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to TMZ, several star players from the Nuggets appeared to be riding on the fire truck when the officer was hit, though police have not confirmed.

