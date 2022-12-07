Coca-Cola launches Christmas anthology film series on Amazon Prime

Coca-Cola is getting into the holiday spirit through the movies.

Beginning Wednesday, the beverage company's first Christmas anthology film series, “Christmas Always Finds Its Way,” will launch on Amazon Prime, CNN and Deadline reported.

"The three short films tell unique stories of human connection and triumph over adversity to show that the festive season always brings people together," the company said in a news release.

Partnering with Imagine Entertainment, Coca-Cola created three short films as a part of its new initiative Real Magic Presents, which is a continuation of its Real Magic platform, which launched last year, that allows the company to market its products through "a variety of campaign imagery," the company said.

According to Amazon, the three short films are "Alma," which is about residents in a town in Mexico who start to lose their holiday spirit but are reminded about it by a sentient computer; "Les Petits Mondes De Noël," which is a French love story, and “Christmas Bites,” which shows a vampire meeting in girlfriend's family on Christmas Eve.