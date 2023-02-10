Chiefs or Eagles: What are people curious about ahead of the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the highly-anticipated Super Bowl matchup. There's no clear-cut favorite, and it appears opinions about the teams vary across the country.

According to Google Trends, there are more searches for the Eagles than the Chiefs.

The team's quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, are drawing the most attention. They are making history by becoming the first Black starting quarterbacks to go head-to-head in a Super Bowl.

The Kelce brothers, who will become the first siblings to face off in a Super Bowl, are the second-most searched players on each team.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid is also generating a lot of interest. People apparently want to know how old he is, how many kids he has and how many Super Bowls he's already won. The answers are 64 years old, five children and two Super Bowl championships.

Searches don't just have to do with the game. People also want to know about the halftime show, which will feature Rhianna. Vermont appears to be the most interested, followed by Missouri and Kansas.