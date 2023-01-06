Bomb cyclone breaks California’s exceptional drought

No part of California is under exceptional drought following major storms that hit the state this week.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of the state is still under either a drought or experiencing exceptionally dry conditions. Central portions of the state are still under an extreme drought. 71% of the state’s geography is under at least a severe drought.

Three months ago, 94% of the state was under at least a severe drought, with 16% being under exceptional drought. The portions under exceptional drought are gone.

More rain is expected, with some areas expected to see an additional 6 inches of rain.

Most of the state north of Los Angeles is under a flood watch. In addition to floods, mudslides are possible in the region.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency declaration earlier this week.