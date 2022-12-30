Bats fall from perch from shock in cold temperatures

Temperatures in Houston, Texas dropped to freezing levels in December to a level so cold that wildlife suffered.

From Dec. 22 temperatures dropped from 58 degrees Fahrenheit to and unusual 15 degrees the very next day.

It was so shocking to the city's Mexican free-tailed bats that were hanging under Houston's Waugh Drive Bridge that they fell 15 to 30 feet to the pavement below, the New York Times.

Temperatures in Houston in December usually hover over 50 degrees Fahrenheit, with the city averaging about 13 days in December at over 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

And temperatures in December in Houston can reach above 80 degrees.

1,544 bats were rescued in the Houston area as freezing temperatures hit.