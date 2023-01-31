Baby dies after police say woman steals vehicle with child inside and crashes

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — The family of Zarion Robinson is mourning the one-year-old's death.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says he was in a car seat, in the back seat of a car that was stolen over the weekend. Authorities say the driver, a 31-year-old woman crashed the vehicle, killing Zarion.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, paramedics found Zarion still partly strapped into his car seat, which had overturned, facing down on the floor of the backseat.

At the scene, first responders said Zarion was awake and crying.

But less than two hours later, at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Zarion was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital.

His mom reportedly told police that she left her son in her unlocked car to quickly run and grab something from inside their home when the car was stolen.

Just a few minutes later and a couple of miles away, the car crashed.

The woman police say was driving the car was arrested. She is expected to face charges after she is released from an area hospital.

This story was originally reported by Katie Crowther on tmj4.com.