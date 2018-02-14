Avoid getting sick this Valentine's Day

Current
The Centers for Disease Control have created a list of healthy reminders for this Valentine's Day. Check out their recommendations below.
Find deals on healthy Valentine's Day snacks
Make A Date With Your Heart! February is American Heart Month, and Valentine's Day is a great time to start taking steps to be heart-healthy.
Consider making a healthy meal for Valentine’s Day. Serve food lower in salt and fat content, provide more fruits and vegetables, and make less sugary sweets for an overall healthy Valentine’s Day.
Protect yourself from the cold and flu.
Prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies.
If you are going on a romantic getaway, be prepared.
If you drink alcohol, do so only in moderation. Excessive alcohol use has immediate effects that increase the risk of many harmful health conditions. It is also the third leading cause of preventable death. Don't drink and drive or let others drink and drive. Women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant should not drink any alcohol.
Gear up. Are you considering a new, potentially risky, or unsafe activity? Be sure to use appropriate safety gear, including seat belts, life vests, and helmets to help prevent injury.
Watch the sparks. If you decide to cook a romantic dinner, light some candles, or have a cozy fire, don’t leave them unattended.
Be aware. Women are more likely to be victims of sexual violence, including intimate partner violence, than men. Risk factors such as drinking alcohol and using drugs are associated with a greater likelihood of violence.
Consider that your valentine may have allergies, asthma, diabetes, or other health conditions. You can be sensitive to your valentine by finding out if certain foods, flowers, pets, stuffed animals, or anything else might affect his or her health.