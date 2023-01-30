2 EMTs, driver fired following investigation into Tyre Nichols' death

Two emergency medical technicians and a driver who responded to the scene where Memphis police officers beat Tyre Nichols have been fired.

A statement Monday from Fire Chief Gina Sweat says the crew was responding to a person being pepper sprayed on Jan. 7.

An investigation shows that EMTs JaMichael Sandridge and Robert Long failed to adequately assess Nichols, according to Sweat.

Video of the incident involving the police officers and Nichols was released on Friday. It showed officers pepper spraying Nichols and beating him following a traffic stop and chase.

Nichols remained on the ground for about 25 minutes without police or medical personnel addressing his injuries.

He died three days later.

The firings are the latest fallout from Nichols' death. On Monday, a Memphis Police spokesperson confirmed that a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, has been relieved of their duties in connection to the fatal beating.

The other five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith -- were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Hemphill has not been charged.

Additionally, the Shelby County sheriff announced Friday that two deputies on the scene after the beating were relieved of their duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

