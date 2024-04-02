Phoenix councilmember, former PD assistant chief meets with DOJ ahead of report release

PHOENIX — ABC15 is following up on the Department of Justice probe into the Phoenix Police Department.

Right now, there's still no exact timetable for when the findings of that investigation could be released.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently sat down with District 6 Councilmember Kevin Robinson, who met with the DOJ last month in Washington, D.C. to gain new insight into what was discussed.

"We sat down for what was supposed to be a 30-minute meeting and it turned into more than an hour meeting," says Councilmember Robinson.

The investigation was launched back in August 2021. The DOJ said then it was looking into a number of potential issues, such as Phoenix PD's use of force policies and the way the department was policing regarding demonstrators and other individuals protected under the First Amendment.

"I was given an opportunity to talk to the folks who are in charge of our investigation," explains Councilmember Robinson. "I asked for a meeting and they said yes; I think it was based on my background and my experience."

Before he was elected to the Phoenix City Council last year, Robinson served more than 36 years with the Phoenix Police Department.

"I didn't ask for anything," he explains. "I did a lot of the talking. They had a bunch of different questions for me like what I thought was the issues within the department."

Councilmember Robinson continued, "I was admittedly surprised by the amount of time the DOJ granted me. And I think that bodes well for us. I think they at least understand that we are working towards being a better police department."

Before the findings are released, the City of Phoenix has already announced changes they're making.

"Under Michael Sullivan's direction, the department has really taken on a huge task in changing policy and addressing issues and moving us forward in a manner we have never moved forward before. That's not to say we haven't addressed and dealt with issues before."

In January, the City released a preemptive report, highlighting changes they say they've already made to the Department - things like more transparency, more training, and more oversight. Click here to see more.

"We have a history of adapting to change and doing what is best from a community perspective and listening to the community," explains Councilmember Robinson. "We've had a real rich history of trying to do those things."

"There are people who live in Phoenix and hear about what the DOJ is looking into. These are some pretty serious concerns and allegations," ABC15's Nick Ciletti said. "What would you say to those people who are worried about the way we are policing here?"

"I would tell them, 'I get it. I get it.' Let's call it what it is: There's a lot of folks in our Black and brown communities who feel put upon by the police. I understand that completely. I always wanted to be a police officer and I saw some of those things as a police officer, but I was also in a position as a police officer, a sergeant, a lieutenant, an assistant chief and I spoke up, I said things, I encouraged other folks who looked like me to become police officers because that's how we affect change is by getting involved and offering a voice - a perspective that may not normally be heard."

Councilmember Robinson said he did ask the DOJ to meet again either before or after the official report gets released.

He also discussed the possibility of what's known as a "consent decree." It's a way to add more federal oversight over law enforcement departments where a court-appointed monitor is put in place to track a department's progress.

MCSO has been operating under a consent decree for nearly a decade.

Critics argue they give up too much control to the federal government and are expensive.

Councilmember Robinson worries a consent decree in the City of Phoenix would mean money is getting stripped away from other places and departments, like Parks and Recreation.

Of course, it is not yet known if the DOJ will say a consent decree is needed until that report is released. Instead, Councilmember Robinson says he believes the City and the DOJ can sit down together and figure out a way together to make any necessary changes.

ABC15 will keep you posted on what we find out about the DOJ report, both before and after it gets released.