How to get tickets to former President Donald Trump's rally Friday in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Tickets are still available for former President Donald Trump's rally in north Phoenix on Friday.

The rally announced earlier this month will be held at Dream City Church in north Phoenix.

Tickets that start at $12 are sold out, but tickets that start at $25 are still available as of late Thursday morning.

Other speakers at the event include Congressmen Andy Bigg, Paul Gosar, and Eli Crane, along with U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake and U.S. House candidate Abe Hamadeh.

Event organizers strongly suggest arriving early. They say that parking will open for the event at 2:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with the main program starting around 5:30 p.m.

