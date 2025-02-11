Afro Scouts inspires young Black leaders across Arizona

Scoring on the court, on the field, in the classroom, and in real life - all while connecting with their culture. That is the goal behind Afro Scouts.

"If you believe, and truly believe, that there is something you can do, then there are no limits to what they're going to be able to do," explained Keasha Beach, the founder of the group Afro Scouts.

Afro Scouts was born out of another organization that Beach founded in 2020 called BASE Arizona, a non-profit committed to empowering individuals in the Black community.

"When you feel the need for something and your community is calling out, they're crying out... I think it's a natural reaction to figure out how you can get in there to support," said Beach.

Through activities like book clubs, field trips, cultural events, and so much more, Beach hopes to plant seeds today, so these students, living right here in our community, can harvest the rewards tomorrow.

For one mom of three, Comela Tyrell, joining Afro Scouts was about finding connections in the Black community after relocating to Arizona.

"I don't have family here and it was really important for me to find it," explained Tyrell.

Her daughter Cadence, who is now in fifth grade and has been a member since 2021, loves learning about Black history and creative writing and holds the group's pledge closer to her heart.

"I am Black, beautiful and proud. I can achieve all that I desire. I promise you will hear wonderful things about me in the future. Remember. I am Black, beautiful, proud, and phenomenal!" said Cadence, with an excitement in her voice that's hard to put into words.

Afro Scouts has grown to include more than 500 K-12 students across Arizona and is free to join. If you'd like more information or to donate, click here.