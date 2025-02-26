AEA concerned with Issac School District's decision to outsource

PHOENIX — The Arizona Education Association is reacting, and explaining even more concerns, after a decision by the Issac Elementary School District Governing Board last week. The Board approving new companies to outsource cafeteria workers, some custodians, and landscaping.

"This is a hit for not just their families but the students," said AEA President Marisol Garcia.

Garcia serves as President of the Union but is also a teacher at Issac. She said not only are the people who fill these positions often community members, but some have worked for the district for decades. Now there is concern about retirement and benefits.

This all coming after a financial crisis, Issac is reportedly in the hole over $25 million.

"It is important in our opinion that they work for the school district, because then they're part of a larger family," said Garcia.

ABC15 has been working to get a total number of how many employees are impacted by these changes and how many could get jobs with the chosen companies. But the Interim Superintendent hasn't replied to our questions.

Garcia told ABC15 she believes some staff will be looking for other jobs and others are concerned signing on with a new company could mean a pay cut.

ABC15 obtained list of district employees and counting close to 50 cafeteria workers that have been employed this school year.

"What happened on Friday is that every single employee at the Isaac School District. Received a very curt, short email," said Garcia.

Employees also provided an email to our team, which mentions a reduction in force. The message does not say how decisions will be made or what positions would be impacted.

"We started getting panicked calls almost immediately, because it was right as school ended," said Garcia. "And it was signed Isaac School District, so kind of no really clarity on who to respond back to."

She said after watching multiple decisions being made at the district, their next level of concern could be teachers.

"And we had a big meeting last night with about 60% of the teachers trying to keep them calm," said Garcia.

A receiver picked by the Arizona State Board of Education last month now controls the financing and operations for the district.

"I mean, we understand that cuts need to happen," said Garcia. "We take this school district work very seriously. Obviously, [we] worked for three days without pay, but I think we're disappointed that we are not seen as partners in trying to keep this school district at this fully functioning levels."

ABC15 is working to follow up with district leadership about the email employees provided and get our questions answered. The next Governing Board meeting is set for March 6.