PHOENIX — A 4-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a hotel swimming pool Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived to a hotel near 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road where the staff already began CPR on the child.

Paramedics took over and transported the boy to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officers are investigating what led to the incident.

This is the 11th reported child near drowning incident so far this year.