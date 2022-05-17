Were you a Johnson Utilities customer? You could get a $169 payment!

PHOENIX — What do Morgan Stanley, Doctor's Best Glucosamine, and Johnson Utilities have in common?

They each recently settled lawsuits that could mean money for you.

If EPCOR is your water company now, chances are it was once Johnson Utilities.

A class-action lawsuit alleges that the company unlawfully raised water and wastewater rates.

A $10 million settlement means that if you were a Johnson Utilities customer between Oct. 1, 2011, and Dec. 14, 2021, you could get $1.28 for each month up to $169 total.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is May 16, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.

Morgan Stanley had data breaches in 2016 and 2019 exposing personal information of about 15 million customers.

A class-action lawsuit alleges negligence and the company settled for $60 million.

Scott Hardy, with topclassaction.com, says it could result in a payment of up to $100 for the time you spent researching if you were impacted.

Victims could get up to $10,000 if they can prove larger out-of-pocket expenses due to being hurt by the breaches.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is June 2, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.

If you own a Buck knife, a lawsuit alleges the company falsely advertised the products as being made in the USA.

If you bought one of three dozen knife-sheath combinations between March 2008 and Feb.17, 2022, you could get back $10 per qualifying knife up to $30 individually or $60 per household.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is June 1, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.

Another false advertising lawsuit settlement involves Doctor's Best Glucosamine.

The allegations are that it did not include Glucosamine Sulfate as stated.

"Instead, they were getting a mix of glucosamine and another ingredient," Hardy said. That's the allegation.

The settlement means if you bought one of six supplements between July 22, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2022, you could get 60% back up to 12 bottles with receipts or up to $25 without receipts.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is June 14, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.