Your annual wellness visit

Medicare beneficiaries currently enrolled in Medicare are eligible for the Annual Wellness Visit. This visit is a covered benefit that is done one time every 12 months. It’s available at no cost to you.

Why is it important to have this visit?

The Annual Wellness Visit can find problems early before they become serious. Having a visit each year can help you feel healthier and enjoy overall better wellness. This visit sets a baseline so you and your provider can continue to keep track of how you are doing.

What happens during the visit?

To start, you’ll fill out a questionnaire, called a “Health Risk Assessment,” while at the visit. Answering these questions helps you and your provider make the most out of your visit and make the right decisions to keep you healthy. The visit will consist of:

Reviewing of family history, medical history, prescriptions and current health care providers (including specialists)

Taking blood pressure, height, weight and other vital signs

Developing a screening schedule for necessary appropriate preventive screenings

Discussion of advanced care planning

Additional screenings that may be requested by your provider: Retinal eye exam - to check for eye health Bone density test - to test for bone strength Peripheral artery disease screening - to check the flow of blood vessels in your legs Peripheral neuropathy screening - to check the nerves in your feet



At the visit, you should feel comfortable talking to your provider about your medical history and any concerns you may have, along with specific health goals. This helps you and your provider work together to create or update your personalized plan. This plan is meant to help prevent disease and potential disability. It’s based on all the data that is gathered during your visit.

Your provider may decide to do a cognitive assessment. This is to determine if there’s any cognitive deficits such as signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s, or any mood or emotional disorders. If you provider has any concerns with your general health or medical history they may decide to order additional tests.

What is the cost for the visit?

If your health plan is accepted by your primary care provider, this visit is available at no cost to you. This means you don’t have to pay the Part B deductible. However, the coinsurance or Part B deductible may apply if additional tests or services are ordered by your doctor that aren’t covered under your preventive benefits. Call your health plan to if you have additional questions about billing or coverage.

For more information about scheduling an Annual Wellness Visit with Optum Primary Care, visit optumcare.com/PhoenixCare.

