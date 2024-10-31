Urgent message from 90s sitcom star Danielle Fishel: 'Get your mammogram'

PHOENIX — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month wraps up, 'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel, known as "Topanga" to so many of us growing up, is sharing a powerful reminder.

Fishel, a mother of two, told me she went in for her first mammogram at age 42 and got the all-clear.

"The American Cancer Society recommends that you start getting your mammograms at 40, and I was pregnant at 40 and nursing at 41, so my first mammogram was at 42 and it was clear. I didn't have cancer," Fishel said.

Twelve months later, Fishel got her yearly mammogram appointment reminder, but because of her busy schedule, she almost skipped it.

"I went in and they said it was abnormal. I needed to have a biopsy, and that biopsy revealed I had Stage 0 DCIS, which is a very aggressive form of cancer."

To keep the cancer from spreading, Fishel had lumpectomy surgery and lymph node removal.

Choosing to get screened when she was told to is why she believes she's cancer-free today.

According to the Aflack Wellness Matters Survey, 65% of women ages 28 to 43 are holding off on getting annual exams, forgetting or avoiding these appointments altogether.

Her message is simple: “Get screened! Early detection can make all the difference.”

She also hopes that getting personal publicly will lead more women to get breast cancer screenings.