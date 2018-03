TEMPE, AZ - Three people have been arrested for stealing baby monitors from Target stores in five Valley cities.

Tempe Police report that from January until March, a three-person crew took baby monitors worth $300 each from Target stores in Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert, Peoria and Chandler.

Target Asset Protection Specialists identified the suspects as Sara Wright, 26, Anthony Greffoz, 32, and Daniel Greffoz, 27.

They say Sara and Anthony would enter the stores and select baby monitors, while Daniel stood nearby and served as a lookout.

Anthony would allegedly remove the anti-theft device from the monitor and Sara would conceal it under a hoodie.

Police say they usually let in a car registered to Daniel.

Tempe Police located a baby monitor on 'Offer Up' and made arrangements for an undercover officer to buy it from Sara.

The value of the items stolen was nearly $3,000, according to officials.

The three were arrested on March 6, near Priest Drive and Baseline Road, on multiple charges including nine counts of theft.