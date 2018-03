PHOENIX - Police say a man who is accused of burglarizing a community center and fire station took a shower in a stranger's home.

Phoenix Police report that on Feb. 28 they arrested 27-year-old Carlos Alberto Samaniego for allegedly attempting to break into a Phoenix Fire Department station near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police say Samaniego was caught with a wallet that he allegedly took from a car in the same neighborhood.

He then reportedly entered another home where he took a shower and scared the elderly resident who lives there.

After his shower, he left and went into a community center where he allegedly stole some items from the kitchen before trying to break into a fire station.

The fire captain reportedly saw Samaniego trying to pry open the front window and he was arrested at the fire station a short time later.

Records show that he has been arrested four times in the past three months. He's been charged with multiple counts of burglary.