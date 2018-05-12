Fugitive Friday: Female sex trafficker wanted by Phoenix police

PHOENIX - Each Friday, we're looking for your help to track down fugitives in Arizona.

Wanted: Afashia Christine Davis

Charges: Probation violation on original charges of sex trafficking

Afashia Davis was convicted in January 2017 of sex trafficking and child abuse as she and a man solicited an underage girl for prostitution.

The couple reportedly took photos of the girl, posting them in advertisements on Backpage.com, and also used meth with the victim. Davis was given a suspended sentence and 10 years probation for her crimes.

Davis has now absconded, her whereabouts unknown since December 8, 2017.

Davis is 23 years old, 5-foot 7-inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. If you know anything about their whereabouts, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.