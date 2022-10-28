This top-selling coffee mug warmer is on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While some like coffee hot and others want it cold, we can all agree that lukewarm coffee is just blech. If coffee or tea isn’t piping hot, it should be iced, not tepid. But what’s a slow-sipper to do: frequently microwave their mug or top off from the kettle? Isn’t there a better way?

Thanks to the smart invention of the mug warmer, now we can be leisurely as we sip from our ceramic mugs without fear of it turning cold while we’ve become distracted. And lucky for us sippers, there’s a highly-rated mug warmer on sale right now on Amazon.

The Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer plugs into the wall to keep ceramic, glass and stainless steel cups warm at three different temperature settings. For added safety, it comes with an automatic shut-off after four hours and flashes to remind you the plate is still hot after being turned off.

This popular mug warmer has more than 8,600 5-star ratings, and it’s on sale for $25.99, marked down 16% from $30.99, and there’s even an option to apply a $3 coupon when adding it to your cart, bringing the price to $22.99.

One reviewer, who uses it at her office, found it to be perfect for slow drinkers.

“I often get distracted concentrating on work or managing other tasks that require me to leave my desk, and more often than not, my coffee turns cold before I can finish it. This warmer is so good at heating the half cup back to a warm temperature,” she said.

User Megan B. typically keeps it on her desk but likes how easily she can move it around to different places throughout the day.

Want to shop around before you buy? Amazon has a few other mug warmer options in a similar price range.

This mug warmer by Nicelucky features adjustable temperates and an auto-shutoff. Made from high-tech, flame-retardant materials, it’s suitable for small and large mugs. With an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, people found it easy to use and simple to clean.

One reviewer called it the “best thing ever!” and another reviewer promised, “You will not be disappointed.”

The grey color is currently on sale for $22.06 — that’s 33% off its list price.

This stainless steel set by Cosori retains warmth for any type of hot beverage, such as coffee, tea, milk or hot cocoa, by simply plugging it into an outlet. Built to last and with a spill-proof design, it keeps your drink sent to the temperature of your choice.

With 6,000 global ratings, the mug and warmer system has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It’s available for $39.99

Is this the answer to ending lukewarm coffee woes for life?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.