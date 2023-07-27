Phoenix nonprofits spin up partnership with Waymo to scale laundry services, connect communities

Having clean clothes is a basic necessity of life, yet for some of our neighbors in Phoenix, clean clothes are a rare luxury. That’s because accessing laundry facilities can be challenging for those who do not have a washing machine, transportation to get to a laundromat, or money to pay someone to wash their clothes.

And, many times, access to laundry facilities is not the only basic human need that these neighbors have.

That’s where Christy Moore comes in. She is the owner and creator of Social Spin, a socially-minded laundromat and community hub with two locations in Phoenix.

“We connect our customers to care through their neighborhood laundromat. It’s that simple,” Moore told ABC 15 Arizona. “We know that our neighbors really struggle with obesity, mental health and substance abuse, so while our customers are doing laundry in this safe space, we bring in service providers to connect them to care.”

Moore is a former social worker who founded her own laundromat business after she realized the essential service of helping provide clean clothes could be a hub for meeting other human needs in the community.

“Laundromats should be vibrant social hubs that celebrate arts, culture and community,” Moore emphasized. “I set out to create Social Spin so we could connect our customers to care and community.”

Inside Social Spin, stainless steel washing machines gleam in the bright summer sun and bright paintings decorate the walls, where the words “Connecting Communities, Providing Fresh Starts” is printed in large bold text.

A refrigerator and a microwave offer customers a place to store or heat up food, or even leave free food items they’d like to share with others. Customers can get haircuts at Social Spin, and write their requests for future care needs on a chalkboard. Moore looks at every note.

And this isn’t all.

“We have healthcare checks, voter registration – it’s all about making sure customers have access to that care; those tremendous community resources that are providing that service.”

Social Spin also works with partners in the community to scale and expand its services. For example, Social Spin is working with the autonomous driving technology company Waymo to transport laundry for residents of a transitional housing community operated by the Phoenix nonprofit Native American Connections.

“Waymo transports our laundry to Social Spin once a week,” explained Noelle Clough, a Project Manager at Native American Connections.

Before the partnership with Waymo, case managers at Native American Connections would do laundry for the residents themselves at night, whenever they had time.

“It took a lot of time away from us providing case management services,” Clough shared. Those services include helping residents get into permanent housing and create life goals.

Now, Waymo picks up laundry belonging to residents at Native American Connections once a week, brings it to Social Spin to be washed, and then returns the laundry to the Native American Connections. That creates a lot more time for case workers to provide human services.

So far, the collaboration between Social Spin, Waymo, and Native American Connections has washed 4,000 pounds of laundry.

Learn more about Social Spin at SocialSpinFoundation.org.