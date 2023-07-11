Mobilizing inclusion: Waymo and one-n-ten work to build accessible resources for LGBTQ+ youth

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KNXV.

For LGBTQ+ youth today, it’s especially important to have a safe place to gather and find community. With 15 resource centers and over 1,000 young people served last year, the Phoenix nonprofit one-n-ten has been a source of support and empowerment for LGBTQ+ youth in Metro Phoenix for 30 years.

One-n-ten provides a range of services, including behavioral health support, mental health resources, and a clothing closet.

Yet getting to and from the nonprofit – or simply finding transportation – can be a challenge for many of the youth one-n-ten serves, said Clayton Davenport, Director of Development and Marketing for one-n-ten. About 68% of the youth who come to one-n-ten identify as trans or gender-expansive, a group which may avoid using public transportation or riding with strangers out of fear of violence or harassment.

To explore potential solutions, one-n-ten is partnering with Waymo, an autonomous driving technology company, to tackle the transportation barriers that hinder LGBTQ+ youth from accessing vital resources and support.

"Waymo's autonomous driving vehicles allows [LGBTQ+ youth] to be their authentic selves without any fear of discrimination or misgendering in the vehicle," Davenport explained to ABC 15. “Waymo is just really just giving these young people the opportunity to access our resources.”

The partnership aligns with Waymo’s mission to make it safe and easy for people to get around, and the company partners with many nonprofits in Phoenix and across the U.S. to explore ways the technology can improve safety, expand mobility and strengthen connections between people.

Davenport said Waymo understands that transportation can be a significant barrier for LGBTQ+ youth and wanted to explore how its technology could help provide them with a way to access one-n-ten's resources without fear or discrimination. Riders must be at least 18 years of age to ride with Waymo by themselves. Davenport recently participated in roundtable conversations with Waymo and other Phoenix nonprofits to discuss the importance of mobility to all service providers, such as those offering housing, resources, and support.

“If you cannot get to local organizations providing food, housing, workforce resources, you're not gonna get the care that you need," Davenport emphasized.

By creating a safe and supportive environment throughout the year, one-n-ten emphasizes the significance of providing LGBTQ+ youth with a space to celebrate their identities and feel a sense of belonging.

Davenport said, “Having a partner like Waymo to provide access to our resources, as well as so many other non-profits around the valley… it's life changing for our young people.”