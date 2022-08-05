Home Pros: Potempa Team

Contact Potempa Team:

Phone: 855-421-2753

Website: potempateam.com

Finding a mortgage advisor in Arizona that you can trust doesn’t have to be a challenge.

At OneTrust Home Loans, the Potempa Team has originated over $1 Billion in home financing and mortgage experience and will help you to navigate the home loan process with ease and confidence.

The buying process can seem intimidating for homebuyers, but with the help of a seasoned realtor and highly experienced mortgage professionals, such as the Potempa Team, the process can be smooth and enjoyable regardless of the market.

Whether you have already found your dream home or you are just about to start house hunting, we provide personalized service suited to your individual needs and personal situation. Our Arizona-based team can help you find the mortgage that will work best for your family’s unique situation and help you get into a home without delay.

From conventional loans at competitive rates to more complex lending requirements that need that professional touch, we’re with you every step of the way.

With access to a wide and varied marketplace of mortgage products, you can trust us to track down the home loan in AZ that matches your needs. Our dedication to our customers is what has helped OneTrust Home Loans to become one of the leading mortgage advisors in AZ.

It’s all designed to exceed your expectations, guarantee your satisfaction, and earn your trust.