Home Pros: Maid Easy

Contact Maid Easy:

Phone: 623-250-0861

Website: maideasyaz.com

After a busy day, all you want to do is relax in a fresh and clean home. That’s why Maid Easy is here to take the stress away and ensure you always return to a pristine house where you can unwind and focus on things that matter the most.

For both our standard cleaning and deep cleaning, we have comprehensive checklists to make sure that every single one of our clients in Phoenix receives our trademark level of service.

We’re a family-owned business with many years of experience in the industry. This has given us a chance to carefully refine our services and methods from one generation to another. What’s more, we’ll incorporate any additional requests you may have.

Finally, we offer a discount to all our regular customers – 20% on weekly and 15% off on bi-weekly appointments.

Experienced and dedicated professionals ensure high-quality service.

We focus on matching you only with the most trustworthy, dedicated, skilled, and experienced cleaners from Phoenix and the area. We carry out a stringent checking and vetting process that includes personality assessments, background verifications, and reference checks. This is how we maintain a high level of our deep cleaning services. However, if your cleaners miss a spot, you can always rely on our iron-clad 200% satisfaction guarantee.

Give us a call within 24 hours of your appointment and we’ll send a technician to re-clean the area.

