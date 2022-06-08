Home Pros: Fox Valley Electric and Solar

Contact Fox Valley Electric and Solar:

Phone: 623-323-3949

Website: foxvalleyelec.com

Fox Valley Electric and Solar’s promise to you is to perform the correct solar installation at an honest price.

We keep our commitment to you by sending our trained, certified and insured technicians to your home who will do the job right the first time. Our background checked technicians have the skills, knowledge, and tools for all your Solar Installation needs.

When a Fox Valley Electric Solar Installation professional comes to your home, they will first take the time to explain all of your options before starting any services so you can feel confident to make an informed decision before any work begins.

CLICK HERE for a FREE ESTIMATE

You can contact us day or night at (623) 323-3949 or Contact Us any time including after hours and for emergency services. We service most brands of equipment, so you can trust us to perform a professional Solar Installation job.

How Much Does Solar Installation Cost?

While solar panels generate free electricity, there are still costs associated with installing them. Besides the price of the panels themselves, there are a few other factors that impact the overall installation price. Some of these include:

Choice of Panels: There are different kinds of solar panels available to power homes. Monocrystalline solar cells are more efficient than polycrystalline ones because they are cut from a single source of silicon, but they are usually more expensive.

Federal and Tax Incentives: In addition to federal tax credits, there are also state incentives that can reduce the financial burden of going solar in some cases.

Your Home’s Energy Needs: The amount of energy your home uses will determine how many panels you’ll need, which affects the overall solar installation price.

You should also consider factors such as inspections. Call Fox Valley Electric today to schedule a custom solar panel cost estimate for your home. Our trained solar panel installation experts will be able to determine the best options for your home within your budget.

We offer a full line of installation services that your home's solar system may require, no matter the problem or time of year. You can count on the trusted professionals at Fox Valley Electric for exceptional service & quality craftsmanship.

