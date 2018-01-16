No car seat? ‘No problem'

ABC15 investigator Dave Biscobing went undercover with a mom and her infant daughter to test if drivers for rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are willing to drive the baby without a car seat. The trio hailed a total of four different rides, two from each ridesharing service, on a weekday afternoon. The test produces some troubling results. Watch ABC15 news at 10 p.m. tonight for the full report.

DRIVER SPEAKS OUT

In Arizona, state law requires children younger than 8 years old or less than 4 feet 9 inches tall to sit in a proper child safety seat. The purpose of this investigation was to see whether drivers for Uber and Lyft are breaking that law after a rideshare driver contacted the station to raise the concern. Robert Burgess, who drives for both Uber and Lyft, sees it all the time. This is a problem where both drivers and their parent passengers are to blame He captured video on his dashboard camera of an incident at Sky Harbor Airport in October. The video shows a Lyft driver picking up a woman and baby. As the driver takes the child's stroller and gets ready to put in the trunk, Burgess and an airport traffic coordinator approach the driver. Burgess said the two are telling him he can't give a ride to the woman and child without a car seat. But the driver takes off anyway. The video highlights that this is a problem where both drivers and their parent passengers are to blame. Burgess said the vast majority of parents with small children he goes to pick up, "nine times out of ten," don't have the proper equipment. When he turns them away, they often complain. "'All of the other drivers do it' is a common statement," he said.

THE TEST

The four rides – two with Uber and two with Lyft – were ordered in a roughly 30-minute period. The rides were also all ordered for the same pick-up location. Adrian Sanchez and her 10-month-old daughter Amelia joined Biscobing in the undercover test. Three of the four drivers tested were willing to drive an unrestrained baby in violation of Arizona law In each ride, Sanchez and Amelia got in first. As Biscobing entered the cars, he asked each driver specifically if it was OK that the mother and baby didn't have a car seat. Each of the rides were cancelled before any driving began. The drivers were then informed that they part of a news investigation. The results showed that three of the four drivers tested were willing to drive an unrestrained baby in violation of Arizona law. It also shows there are few mechanisms in place to prevent and identify drivers and passengers who break the law. But, most importantly, it puts the child in danger.

RIDES

The first ride was with a male Lyft driver. When asked if it was a problem not having a car seat, the driver replied with "That's fine. I'll drive careful." The driver admits that he sees these situations a lot. "These people are trying to go work and they can't house their car seat at their work or school. So what are we supposed to do?" he said. The second ride was with a female Uber driver. She expressed concern about the lack of a car seat right as the trio entered her car. After admitting that she did not know the child seat laws, the trio informed her that it is required. "Yeah, I'm liable. Then, it's a concern. I will wait. Will you go get one?" she said. The woman driver from Uber is the only one of the four drivers who raised any issues about the lack of a car seat. Her lack of knowledge about specific laws regarding car seats was seen with all of the drivers. "Yeah, that's no problem. Just hang on to (the baby) tight" The third ride was with another male Lyft driver. When asked if it was okay to not have a child seat, the driver replied, saying, "If that's OK with you guys." The driver began to pull away. After he was quickly told to stop and informed of what was happening, Biscobing asked him if he's received any information from his company about car seat laws. "No, of course not." The fourth ride was with another male Uber driver. As with the previous drivers, this driver was asked if it was okay that they did not have a child car restraint. "Yeah, that's no problem. Just hang on to (the baby) tight," he said.

UBER/LYFT RESPONSES