YUM! Flourish at CopperWynd Resort & Club has healthy menu items

Flourish Brussel Sprouts
INGREDIENTS
10 oz Brussel Sprout Halves
2 oz Worcestershire Gastrique
2 oz Cotija Cheese, grated
1/2 oz Truffle Oil
Canola Frying Oil - As needed
KITCHEN PREPARATION
1. Preheat fryer with canola oil to 350 Degrees.
2. Place Brussel Sprouts in a frying basket and carefully lower into the frying oil.
(THIS WILL SPLATTER BE CAREFUL)
3. Carefully pull out the Brussel Sprouts when they are golden brown, about 2 minutes, and place in a mixing bowl.
4. Immediately season with black truffle salt, Cotija cheese, truffle oil, and Worcestershire gastrique then serve in a bowl.
Worcestershire Gastrique
INGREDIENTS
3 Quarts Apple Cider Vinegar
5 Cups Worcestershire Sauce
7 ½ Pound White Sugar
4 Bay Leaf Fresh
8 Garlic Cloves
1 Tbsp Black Peppercorns
KITCHEN PREPARATION
1. Place all ingredients in a sauce pot and cook on medium until thickened.
SMOKED SALMON BROCHETTE
Blackened Salmon on Crostini, with Caper and Dill Cream Cheese. Sun Dried Tomato Relish and Lemon Garnish
Smoked Salmon Brochette
INGREDIENTS
4 oz Smoked Blackened Salmon
3 Crostini's
3 oz Dill Caper Cream Cheese
4oz Roasted Tomato Relish
1 Lemon Garnish
½ tsp Smoked Paprika
KITCHEN PREPARATION
1. Evenly Spread 1oz of Caper Cream Cheese over each crostini.
2. Assort the blackened salmon on top of each crostini.
3. Arrange the roasted tomato relish on top of the Salmon and plate.
4. Garnish with Lemon and dust with smoked paprika.
Caper and Dill Cream Cheese
INGREDIENTS
½ cup Shallots
4 oz Butter, unsalted, softened
2 cups Sour Cream
2 pounds Cream Cheese, softened
2 tsp Black Pepper
1 Tbsp Kosher Salt
½ cup Lemon Juice, Fresh
1 oz Dill
2 oz Capers
KITCHEN PREPARATION
1. Dice Shallots and add to the food processor.
2. Place, butter, sour cream, cream cheese, black pepper, salt, lemon juice in the food processor.
3. Blend until incorporated for about 30 seconds.
4. Add dill and capers to the food processor and mix thoroughly.
5. Place into a storage container.
6. Cover, label, date, and refrigerate.
"A Taste of Flourish" for SLL viewers. Visit Flourish for dinner (5-9pm daily) between now and December 30th, 2017, for a sample of of many of the new recipes. Taste a lot for a little at only $26. (Value: $38) Does not include tax and gratuity, limit one per guest.
Flourish
CopperWynd Resort & Club
13225 N Eagle Ridge Drive
Scottsdale, Arizona, 85268
480-333-1880 www.flourishaz.com
