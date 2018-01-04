YUM! Flourish at CopperWynd Resort & Club has healthy menu items

Flourish at CopperWynd Resort & Club is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Flourish Brussel Sprouts

INGREDIENTS

10 oz Brussel Sprout Halves

2 oz Worcestershire Gastrique

2 oz Cotija Cheese, grated

1/2 oz Truffle Oil

Canola Frying Oil - As needed

KITCHEN PREPARATION

1. Preheat fryer with canola oil to 350 Degrees.

2. Place Brussel Sprouts in a frying basket and carefully lower into the frying oil.

(THIS WILL SPLATTER BE CAREFUL)

3. Carefully pull out the Brussel Sprouts when they are golden brown, about 2 minutes, and place in a mixing bowl.

4. Immediately season with black truffle salt, Cotija cheese, truffle oil, and Worcestershire gastrique then serve in a bowl.

Worcestershire Gastrique

INGREDIENTS

3 Quarts Apple Cider Vinegar

5 Cups Worcestershire Sauce

7 ½ Pound White Sugar

4 Bay Leaf Fresh

8 Garlic Cloves

1 Tbsp Black Peppercorns

KITCHEN PREPARATION

1. Place all ingredients in a sauce pot and cook on medium until thickened.

SMOKED SALMON BROCHETTE

Blackened Salmon on Crostini, with Caper and Dill Cream Cheese. Sun Dried Tomato Relish and Lemon Garnish



Smoked Salmon Brochette

INGREDIENTS

4 oz Smoked Blackened Salmon

3 Crostini's

3 oz Dill Caper Cream Cheese

4oz Roasted Tomato Relish

1 Lemon Garnish

½ tsp Smoked Paprika

KITCHEN PREPARATION

1. Evenly Spread 1oz of Caper Cream Cheese over each crostini.

2. Assort the blackened salmon on top of each crostini.

3. Arrange the roasted tomato relish on top of the Salmon and plate.

4. Garnish with Lemon and dust with smoked paprika.

Caper and Dill Cream Cheese

INGREDIENTS

½ cup Shallots

4 oz Butter, unsalted, softened

2 cups Sour Cream

2 pounds Cream Cheese, softened

2 tsp Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Kosher Salt

½ cup Lemon Juice, Fresh

1 oz Dill

2 oz Capers

KITCHEN PREPARATION

1. Dice Shallots and add to the food processor.

2. Place, butter, sour cream, cream cheese, black pepper, salt, lemon juice in the food processor.

3. Blend until incorporated for about 30 seconds.

4. Add dill and capers to the food processor and mix thoroughly.

5. Place into a storage container.

6. Cover, label, date, and refrigerate.



