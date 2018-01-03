The Crepe Club cooks up unique and flavorful crepes

Apple Spice Crepe
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup water
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- Apple preserves
- Biscoff cookies
- Dash of cinnamon
- Powdered sugar (optional)
Recipe:
1. Whisk together flour and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Slowly add milk and water while stirring, add salt and butter and beat until smooth.
2. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour batter onto griddle, using ¼ cup for each crepe. Smooth until batter coats surface evenly and thinly.
3. Cook crepe for 2 minutes or until the bottom is light brown. Turn and cook the other side.
4. Place apple preserve filling on the folded crepe.
5. Add Biscoff cookie crumbles, and cinnamon.
6. Garnish with apple preserve filling, Biscoff cookie, cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Salmon Crepe Wrap
Ingredients:
- 5 ounces crepe batter
- 3 ounces smoked salmon
- 1 tablespoon capers
- 1 ounce basil pesto aioli
- 2 slices of lemon
- Mixed greens
Recipe:
1. Spin crepe
2. Flip but do not fold crepe
3. Take crepe off griddle
4. Spread Basil pesto Aioli
5. Add mixed greens
6. Add smoked salmon
7. Squeeze lemon on the salmon
8. Add capers
9. Add salt and pepper
10. Wrap it and cut in half
11. Plate with a salad
Arugula Crepe Wrap
Ingredients:
- 5 ounces crepe batter
- 4 ounces arugula
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 ounces parmesan
- 2 slices of lemon
Recipe:
1. Spin crepe
2. Flip but do not fold crepe
3. Take crepe off griddle
4. Mix arugula, olive oil and lemon in a bowl
5. Put the mix in the center of the crepe
6. Wrap it and cut it in half
7. Plate with a side salad
The Crepe Club
Biltmore Fashion Park
2502 E. Camelback Rd. #130
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-956-0087 TheCrepeClub.com
