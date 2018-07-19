Super fun weekend events from Arizona Parenting Magazine

Saturday, July 21st

Discover Chandler Instagram Scavenger Hunt: Armed with their smartphones as their tour guide, event participants must team up with at least one other player and locate hotspots, unlock challenges and climb the scoreboard. To win, teams must find all of the items listed within seven challenges and upload a photo of each to Instagram. Register now through July 13 at chandleraz.gov/parkandrecmonth. Registration gets each team member a "#DiscoverChandler" T-shirt, selfie stick, sunglasses and free entry into Hamilton Aquatic Center. 8am-12pm. Downtown Chandler.

Movie Night: Bring your family down to the Kroc Center on Saturday nights for family time! Make a craft or play a game together while getting to know other families in a safe, Christian environment watching a family-friendly movie. 7-9pm. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1375 E. Broadway Rd., Phoenix. 602-425-5000. krocphoenix.org

Sunday, July 22

Shark Week Blood Drive: Anyone who stops by SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium to donate blood at the tables set up just outside will receive two complimentary passes to the aquarium. Donors can use the passes to check out Shark Week interactive exhibits, special artifacts and the 20 sharks spanning seven different species who currently call the aquarium home. Shark Week celebration will continue at the attraction through Sunday, July 29. 9am-2:30pm. SEA LIFE Arizona, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Cir. #145, Tempe. visitsealife.com/Arizona

