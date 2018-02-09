Stock & Stable's Chef Joe does it all from seafood to pork

Scallop Crudo with Fennel and Parmesan

4 large Scallops cut in half

2-3 once parmesan

Half fennel bulb

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Pomegranate Vinaigrette

1 1/2 cups pomegranate juice.

1/3 cup olive oil.

5 teaspoons honey.

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar.

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard.

1/4 teaspoon pepper.

1/8 teaspoon salt.

Pappardelle and Pork Ragu

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 tablespoons butter plus 1 tablespoon for tossing the pasta

½ cup chopped onion

⅔ cup chopped celery

⅔ cup chopped carrot

1 pound ground beef chuck

Salt

Black pepper, ground fresh from the mill

1 cup whole milk

Whole nutmeg

1 cup dry white wine

1 ½ cups canned imported Italian plum tomatoes, cut up, with their juice

1 ¼ to 1 ½ pounds pasta

Freshly grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese at the table



1. Put the oil, butter and chopped onion in the pot and turn the heat on to medium. Cook and stir the onion until it has become translucent, then add the chopped celery and carrot. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring vegetables to coat them well.

2. Add ground beef, a large pinch of salt and a few grindings of pepper. Crumble the meat with a fork, stir well and cook until the beef has lost its raw, red color.

3. Add milk and let it simmer gently, stirring frequently, until it has bubbled away completely. Add a tiny grating -- about 1/8 teaspoon -- of nutmeg, and stir.

4. Add the wine, let it simmer until it has evaporated, then add the tomatoes and stir thoroughly to coat all ingredients well. When the tomatoes begin to bubble, turn the heat down so that the sauce cooks at the laziest of simmers, with just an intermittent bubble breaking through to the surface. Cook, uncovered, for 3 hours or more, stirring from time to time. While the sauce is cooking, you are likely to find that it begins to dry out and the fat separates from the meat. To keep it from sticking, add 1/2 cup of water whenever necessary. At the end, however, no water at all must be left and the fat must separate from the sauce. Taste and correct for salt.

5. Toss with cooked drained pasta, adding the tablespoon of butter, and serve with freshly grated Parmesan on the side.

Yellowtail Tuna

Chili Soy

1cp soy

½ cup water

1tbl sesame oil

Pinch red chili flake

Juice of 2 limes

Mix all together

½ pound Mushrooms of your choice

3 once snap peas

1 shaved radish



