Zillow shares 3 tips to help buyers score in a hot market

Zillow is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Zillow's Top Three Unexpected Tips for Spring Home Shoppers

Hot sellers' market means buyers should consider changing their approach to land their dream home

Aspiring spring home buyers are heading into what could be the most competitive home shopping season yet. Inventory in the Phoenix metro area is down 22% from pre-pandemic levels and home values have climbed more than 30% over the past year.

Savvy shoppers looking to land their dream home would be wise to change their approach to keep up with this fast-moving market. Zillow's home trends expert, Amanda Pendleton, has three unexpected pieces of advice for spring home shoppers.

Finance First

"In today's competitive market, you need to get your financial ducks in a row before you start home shopping," says Pendleton. "Financing first will help narrow your home search and allow you to act fast when the right home hits the market."

Use a mortgage calculator https://www.zillow.com/mortgage-calculator/ to figure out how much home you can afford and get pre-approved, not just pre-qualified, for a mortgage before entering the market. A pre-approval is a more extensive financial check, but it will give you and the seller more confidence in your ability to secure financing.

Before you shop for a home, shop for a mortgage. You can save hundreds of dollars a month by mortgage shopping https://www.zillow.com/research/mortgage-rate-shopping-2019-25451/. It's easy to check rates and find a lender in Zillow's mortgage marketplace https://www.zillow.com/mortgages/.

Get tech-savvy

Homes are flying off the market in 13 days nationwide. Prospective buyers can keep up with this blistering pace by using the latest pandemic-accelerated real estate technology.

Virtual 3D home tours and interactive floor plans can give you an immersive experience of a home online so you can narrow down your options and tour fewer homes in person. Zillow's new Homes to Compare tool allows shoppers to see on one screen how homes stack up against each other on 70 key listing details, so you can easily figure out which home will check more boxes on the wish list. Interview agents like you're hiring a job candidate"When you choose an agent, you're hiring for one of the most important jobs in your life," says Pendleton. "The right agent can give you a competitive advantage and help land your dream home, yet many shoppers end up with the first agent they come across."Make sure you check agent reviews https://www.zillow.com/professionals/real-estate-agent-reviews/, request references and interview several agents to find the best fit for you. A seasoned professional with the right kind of experience will have creative strategies < http://zillow.mediaroom.com/2021-05-10-41-of-Agents-Say-Cash-Offers-are-the-Most-Effective-Strategy,-But-Dont-Underestimate-the-Power-of-Pizza> to help you win a bidding war, without taking unnecessary risks."When you click the contact agent button on Zillow http://www.Zillow.com, you know you're getting a vetted, trusted local expert with a winning track record, so that's a great place to start," Pendleton says.For help and advice at every step of your moving journey, check out Zillow's customer resource center For more informaiton visit zillow.com

