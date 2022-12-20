YUM! Family-owned Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is now open serving original Chicago-style pizza in Tempe

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati's is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are over 75 locations in Chicago, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Milwaukee. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati's signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. The Passion Runs Deep. For the latest dish, visit LOU MALNATI'S.
ARCADIA
Carryout & Delivery Only
3431 North 56th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Phone: (602) 551-8990
LOU MALNATI'S CHANDLER - NOW OPEN!
Carryout & Delivery Only
2815 S. Alma School Road, Suite 15
Chandler, AZ 85286
Phone: (480) 561-5350
LOU MALNATI'S GILBERT
Carryout & Delivery Only
3115 S Val Vista Drive
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Phone: (480) 612-9700
LOU MALNATI'S GLENDALE / ARROWHEAD
Carryout & Delivery Only
7507 W Rose Garden Lane, Suite 105
Glendale, AZ 85308
Phone: (623) 471-6900
LOU MALNATI'S MESA
Carryout & Delivery Only
3510 E Baseline Road, Suite L5-D-103
Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: (480) 885-2499
LOU MALNATI'S PHOENIX
Full-Service Restaurant & Bar100 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Phone: (602) 892-9998
LOU MALNATI'S SCOTTSDALE
Full-Service Restaurant & Bar
17787 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Phone: (480) 681-3400
LOU MALNATI'S TEMPE - NOW OPEN!
Full-Service Restaurant & Bar
27 South McClintock Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
Phone: (480) 863-3500