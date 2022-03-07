Watch
YUM! Bahama Buck's to donate a portion of their proceeds to Phoenix Children's during week of giving

Posted at 8:05 AM, Mar 07, 2022
Bahama Buck's is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Pitch in for the kids of Phoenix Children’s! Bahama Buck's is helping you cool down with a sweet way to give back to the community from March 7-11 they’re doing a dollar-for-dollar matching up to $5,000 dollars to PC at all Valley locations! Can’t wait for a frozen treat? For every POG flavor SNO sold this March they’ll donate ANOTHER dollar! Hear the owner’s personal story, and why Phoenix Children’s is such a wonderful place in hearts of Arizona families

$1 to PCH for every POG Shaved Ice sold during month of March!

