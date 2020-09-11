Your Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places: Unicorn Haven

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Unicorn Havens says social skills play a very important role in a person's emotional health and well being. Social skills are needed to learn, ask for help appropriately, get needs met, work well with others, make friends, develop healthy relationships, protect yourself, and be able to get along well with others. So, they've developed classes to help those who need it develop these skills.

For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, Unicorn Haven will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers. They plan to use the money to help further their virtual teaching efforts for their students.

For more information about Unicorn Haven visit www.UnicornHaven.org.