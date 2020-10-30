The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living
For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, the Care Closet at Red Mountain High School will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers.
For more information about this project, go to mpsaz.org/rmhs
Your Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places: Red Mountain High School Care Closet
Posted at 8:26 AM, Oct 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-30 19:15:14-04
