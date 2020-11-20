Your Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places: Open Hearts Family Wellness

Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Mental Health is critical to physical health, especially in these uncertain times. Emotions are high, financial stressors are real and fear can escalate to dangerous levels.

Don't wait to ask for help, connect with Open Hearts to learn about our support services, counseling, wellness coaching and substance abuse treatment. We're here, and we're all in this TOGETHER / JUNTOS.

For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, Open Hearts Family Wellness will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers.

For more information, call 602-466-5945, or go to openheartsaz.org.