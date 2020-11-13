Your Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places: Believe Beyond Ability

ABC15 has teamed up with The Valley Toyota Dealers to help organizations around the Valley who are Helping Kids Go Places.

Believe Beyond Ability helps Arizona kids with assistive technology. For their efforts to Help Kids Go Places, the Wigwam Creek Middle School Strings Program has received a $500 VISA gift card courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers to help further their efforts in our community.

Believe Beyond Ability is a non-profit organization that evaluates, determines, provides, and trains those with multiple disabilities on assistive technology to increase independence and access activities of daily living.

To get involved visit: https://www.believebeyondability.com/